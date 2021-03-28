Advertisement

Osaka Into Miami Last 16 By Walkover As Stojanovic Withdraws

Updated March 28, 2021
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot during her singles second round match against Ajla Tomljanović of Australia on Day 5 of the 2021 Miami Open presented by Itaú at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mark Brown/Getty Images/AFP

 

Japan’s Naomi Osaka advanced into the fourth round of the WTA and ATP Miami Open by walkover on Sunday after Serbian Nina Stojanovic withdrew due to a right thigh injury.

Second-ranked Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, will next face the winner of a later match between Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens and 22nd-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

“I’m sorry I can’t continue my participation at the Miami Open due to my recent injury during my singles match,” 95th-ranked qualifier Stojanovic said in a statement.

Osaka, who lifted her fourth Grand Slam title lst month in Melbourne, is seeded second behind top-ranked Australian Ashleigh Barty.

