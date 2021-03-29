Amaechi To Tinubu: Your Contributions To Nation-Building Cannot Be Overemphasised

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has hailed Bola Tinubu, describing the former Lagos State Governor as one whose contributions to nation-building cannot be overemphasised.

Amaechi said this on Monday in a tweet on his official handle to celebrate the chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who turned 69.

“Happy birthday to an accomplished politician & respected elder statesman

@AsiwajuTinubu,” he tweeted. “Your contributions to nation-building & to the growth of the APC in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised. We appreciate you & share in your joy & celebration today.”

Tributes have been pouring in from many quarters including from President Muhammadu to mark Tinubu’s birthday.

Better Together

The Nigerian leader who had virtually attended the birthday colloquium of the APC chieftain said the country is better off together.

“Despite occasional inter-ethnic tensions in our national history, it seems to me that we have all agreed on one point that, notwithstanding our diversity of ethnicity, culture, language, and religion, Nigerians are better together; even stronger together,” he noted at the event held in Kano on Monday.

“We must count our blessings in Nigeria and see in them the crucial factors of peace and unity.”

He also commended the celebrant for always being an advocate of unity and cohesion in Nigeria.

“This has been a constant factor in his outstanding political career, from the time he served in the short-lived senate of the Third Republic to his involvement in the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate of the late Chief MKO Abiola, to his much-acclaimed period of service as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007,” Buhari added.

“The ranks of Asiwaju’s political collaborators, whether as party members, comrades in the struggle, members of his cabinet, or his advisers, assistants and political associates, have always reflected a pan-Nigeria attitude. I believe all of us here can also confirm that the same outlook of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other like-minded Nigerians eventually made possible the coalition of four political parties into what we now see as our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”