Ganduje Is A Transformative, Reformative Leader – Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as a “transformative and reformative leader.”

Tinubu on Monday said the description comes from the fact that he is impressed by the leadership style of the Kano state governor in managing and accommodating different ethnic nationalities with love and patriotic posture.

The APC Chieftain made this assertion during his meeting with leaders of ethnic nationalities, at Africa House, Government House in Kano, on the eve of his (Tinubu) 69th Birthday celebration.

According to a communique by Abba Anwar the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Tinubu was physically moved by the many encomiums showered on governor Ganduje, on how he handles all issues related to all Nigerians residing in Kano, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

“His Excellency the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is indeed a transformative and reformative leader. I am moved by his character, not because of his education and not because of his profiles. Because there are so many politicians without character and there are those with character but they are still worthless.

“He is of good character with worth. This character and worth from this gentleman is just like what we read in history, about men and how they behaved during turbulent times,” the Jagaban was quoted to have said.

Asiwaju further commended governor Ganduje’s Cabinet, “for his Cabinet, from the Deputy Governor to all other members of his Cabinet, we can say Kano state is lucky to be exceptional. We always appreciate Ganduje and his amazing Cabinet. This is what we need in all states of our dear country.”

The former Lagos state governor reminded all during the meeting that, he is in Kano to promote mutual coexistence, emphasizing that, “take it to your children that hate is not the answer. But love and hope are our answers. Let’s talk to our sisters and brothers that love and hope are the keywords. It is a country of inter-marriages, love, and production. Not that of banditry, kidnapping, and other evils.”

In concluding his remarks before all the ethnic nationalities, the governor, and other dignitaries, Tinubu said, “May God help Ganduje. He is a good patriot. Kano is a microcosm of Nigeria, as Lagos is. There is no ethnic nationality that is not in Kano. It is a mini Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje revealed that “it is a norm here in our administration, that, we don’t have non-indigenes in the state. What we have is indigenes with primordial claims somewhere.”

He explained further that, “it is Allah Who destined that we must not belong to the same religion or ethnic nationality. It is He Who wants to see us as diverse as we appear. This diversity is an advantage, but many people fail to take it as such.”

On the Colloquim, he appreciated Tinubu for taking the programme to Kano, out of Lagos or Abuja, for the first time. “This is the very first time when Colloquim is taking place outside Lagos, outside South, outside River Niger, to North, Kano in particular, very close to desert. This is commendable. This shows patriotism, exemplary and focused leadership.”

Ganduje also noted that whoever appears to be a leader for all and takes everyone as one, is supposed to be honoured and respected.

For the leaders of varied ethnic nationalities, governor Ganduje showed appreciation for their contribution to the development of the state through their legitimate businesses.

“We want you, we love you and we appreciate you. You can also remember that whenever there is any problem in any part of this country, we rush there to quench it.

“And when you have any problem you call our attention. We appreciate this also. What we believe in, is that we must manage the nature of our cosmopolitan city. We give all concern and attention to the security of our dear state,” the Kano governor remarked.