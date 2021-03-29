Katsina Central Market Fire: Masari Inaugurates Investigative Committee

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has inaugurated an administrative committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the fire that gutted the Katsina State Central Market.

Masari during the inauguration held on Monday at the Council Chamber of the Katsina Government House announced that the committee will investigate, determine and find out the causes and the extent of damages of the unfortunate fire incident.

He observed that the market which serves the whole Katsina State including some parts of the Niger Republic had never witnessed such since its creation.

He described the incident as the most devastating in the history of fire incidents in the state.

The terms of references of the committee include among others; identifying victims whose property was gutted by the inferno, recommend ways and measures to avert future occurrence as well as co-opt any person which the committee feels to assist.

Masari assured that the government will do everything possible to improve not only the standard of the market but also to assist the affected persons.

On his part, the chairman of the committee and Commissioner of Works, Housing And Transport, Tasi’u Dandagoro assured that the committee will operate accordingly and appropriately by doing what is expected.

“This committee will swing into action immediately and no part of this disaster will be left untouched. We will do our possible best to see that We put up our findings and recommendations on time for considerations. I want to assure your Excellency that we will do all our best and make appropriate recommendations to the state government,” Dandagoro assured.

Goods and properties worth millions of naira were reported to have been destroyed in the fire outbreak which occurred last week Friday at the famous Katsina Central Market.

An eyewitness and one of the shop owners, Abass Labaran told Channels Television that shops numbering over 100 were burnt.

Labaran said items destroyed in his shop include provisions, foodstuffs in large quantities, and books.