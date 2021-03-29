Advertisement

Nigeria Vs Lesotho: Lagos Govt To Restrict Vehicular Movement In Surulere

Channels Television  
Updated March 29, 2021
Nigeria are currently top of their group. Photo: [email protected] State Government.

 

The Lagos State Government will on Tuesday restrict vehicular movement for the live football match between the Super Eagles and Lesotho.

This was announced on Monday via a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, adding that closure was necessary to effectively manage traffic better and tighten security at the stadium.

He assured that provisions have been made to manage traffic along the axis for the 12-hour period.

“In line with this development, motorists are advised to avoid moving around the stadium from 10.00 am. Traffic approaching Teslim Balogun from Ojuelegba and Alaka/Eric Moore can only pass through the flyover,” the statement partly read.

According to the commissioner, only vehicles with VVIP stickers or tickets would be allowed to approach the stadium and park with vehicles conveying persons with VVIP tickets permitted to drive into the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Oladeinde appealed to motorists that use the corridor frequently to cooperate with the LASTMA officials that will be deployed to manage the traffic flow as it will ease movement and minimize expected inconveniences.



More on Sports

Malawi Qualify For Third AFCON 

Aguero To Leave Man City After Ten Years 

Bale Ready To Boycott Social Media Over Abuse Of Footballers

Pandemic Blamed For Lack Of VAR In World Cup Qualifiers After Ronaldo Fury

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV