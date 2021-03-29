PHOTOS: Buhari Launches Decade Of Gas Conference In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday virtually launched “The Decade of Gas in Nigeria” in Abuja.

During the launch, the President revealed that one of the objectives of his administration is to transform Nigeria into an industralised nation with the help of the gas sector.

He said that his administration would fully utilise the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industralisation.

See Photos Below: