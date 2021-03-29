Police Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 12 kidnap victims in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, the rescue efforts were made possible following a collaboration with the State Peace and Reconciliation Committee.

Gunmen had stormed Kaya village of Maradun local government in the early hours of today and whisked away the victims.

The victims including seven women and three men were abducted and taken to Sububu forest but later released following the ongoing peace process initiated by Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

“All the rescued kidnapped victims have been debriefed by the Police and later handed them over to the sole Administrator of Maradun local government hale and hearty, who will reunite them with their families.

“Investigation regarding the abduction of the victims has commenced and the outcome will be made public,” the police spokesman added.