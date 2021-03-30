FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays To Celebrate Easter

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 2nd, and Monday, April 2021 as public holidays to celebrate Easter.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement in a statement on behalf of the Federal Government on Tuesday.

He urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace, and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

The minister is also asking the Christian faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for the Peace, Unity, and Progress of our country.

“Security is everybody’s business, I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

READ ALSO: Buhari Orders Service Chiefs To Identify Leaders Of Bandits, Kidnappers

He reassured the Nigerians that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry, and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter Celebration, Mr. Aregbesola called on everyone to team up with President Muhammadu Buhari in his determination to make life more meaningful for all.