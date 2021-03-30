FG Launches National Policy On Virtual Engagement For MDAs

The Federal government has launched a national policy on virtual engagement, in the Federal Public Institution.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan disclosed this today Tuesday 30th March 2021 during the oversight visit of members of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public service to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in Abuja.

According to her, the Policy is geared towards institutionalizing a framework and standards within Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs), Parastatals, and government-owned companies using virtual engagement as an administrative procedure.

The policy, she added, is in line with the Nigeria e-governance master plan which was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on 14th October 2020, to ensure that work continues unhindered and to evolve a digitalized public service.

Dr Yemi-Esan reeled out the successes recorded in the last four years with the implementation of the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan(FCSSIP), which is a blueprint for the transformation of the Federal Civil Service into a world-class public service institution, to include

i. The re-design and re-launch of 3 Core-training modules i.e induction course, SMAT-P, Leadership Enhancement, and Development Programme (LEAD-P).

ii. Acceleration of roll-out of the Human Resource component of the Integrated Personnel Cost and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

iii. Establishment of a service Innovation Department (SID) in the OHCSF and Service Innovation Divisions in MDAs, charged with the innovative solutions for the benefit of the service.

iv. Digitization of processes and records of MDAs for further reduction in the overhead cost of MDAs.

v. Design of Leadership Training Programme in partnership with Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG).

vi. Payment of the sum of N2. 3 billion out of N2.5 billion released has been paid as death benefits to the next of kin to deceased officers, adding that the balance will be paid to other beneficiaries as soon as the office receives the requisite attestation from Banks.

She requested the support of Members of the National Assembly during the forth-coming focal group discussion with selected stakeholders, to actualize the success of the proposed successor plan 2021-2025.

In his response, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau commended the HOCSF on digitization and the move towards a paperless Civil Service which will eventually enhance service delivery thereby cutting cost and improve turnaround time.

He described the Civil Service as the wheel on which governance rotates, adding that with a sound Civil Service as the engine room of government, ‘‘political leadership can go out politicking with two eyes closed without falling into any ditch’’.

Senator Shekarau, further requested that Civil Servants should be engaged in continuous training, as the nation stands to benefit from their knowledge and wealth of experience.