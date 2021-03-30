In Pictures: Buhari’s Medical Trip To London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday travelled to London for a routine medical check-up.

He departed the Presidential Villa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 2:30pm after which he proceeded to the United Kingdom.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President is expected back in the country in the second week of April.

Before he embarked on the medical trip, President Buhari met with the service chiefs at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

At the meeting, he directed the service chiefs to identify the leaders of bandits and kidnappers and take them out to restore confidence in the areas affected.

He stated that the criminals would no longer dictate the tone of security in the country, adding that he was aware of plans by individuals who constitute themselves as authorities to undermine the efforts of the central government.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, briefed reporters on issues discussed at the security meeting attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Others at the meeting included the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Highpoints of the President’s departure are captured in the pictures below: