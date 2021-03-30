Medical Trip: Buhari Arrives In London

The president has arrived in London, the United Kingdom where he is to undergo a routine medical check-up.

Since assuming office, President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on several trips to the UK to seek medical care. He, however, has not been to the UK since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President arrives London, the UK. pic.twitter.com/S65dGaHdqE — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 30, 2021

The president is expected back in the country in the second week of April.

Before his departure, President Buhari met with the service chiefs and ordered them to identify leaders of bandits and kidnappers and take them out to restore confidence and normalcy in the affected areas.