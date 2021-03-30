Police Commence Investigation Into Death Of 22 Cows

Ondo state police command is investigating the cause of the death of 22 cows in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The sad incident was said to have thrown the university community into panic and confusion.

The cows belonging to one Ibrahim Saliu were rumoured to have been poisoned by some persons who are envious of Mr. Saliu.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation.

He noted that the cows were given poisoned water, adding that further investigations into the matter have commenced.

Reacting to the development, the special adviser on security matters to the Ondo State Governor, Jimoh Dojumo disclosed that the herders decided to slaughter the cows after suspecting they have taken some poisonous substances.

He said the government is putting necessary measures in place to ensure that the beef from such cows was not sold for consumption by unsuspecting members of the public.

The special adviser was of the opinion that if truly the cows were poisoned, consuming such would be injurious to human health.