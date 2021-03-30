Police Rescue Eight Kidnapped Travellers In Kaduna, Recover AK-47

Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have rescued eight persons who were kidnapped by bandits in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

The victims were abducted along the Zaria –Kaduna expressway aboard a luxurious bus on February 29, 2021, while they were on their way to Delta state.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command Mohammed Jalige, says men of the Operation Puff Adder attached to the command during a patrol on Monday intercepted a group of bandits who had some kidnapped victims with them along Galidamawa and Kidandan Areas of Giwa Local Government.

According to him, the troops recovered one (1)AK-47 rifle abandoned by the bandits, eight victims including one female was rescued unhurt.

The command spokesman said that on sighting the operatives, the bandits took to their heels abandoning their victims.

