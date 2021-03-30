Advertisement

Three Persons Killed In Delta Robbery Attack 

Channels Television  
Updated March 30, 2021

 

Robbers on Tuesday attacked a bank at Issele-Uku community in Aniocha South local government area of Delta State.

Channels Television correspondent gathered that the gunmen attacked the commercial bank earlier in the day shooting sporadically before breaking into the facility.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Kaduna

An eyewitness says the gunmen also attacked a nearby police station where three persons were shot dead.

As of the time of filing this report, the Delta State police command was yet to comment on the incident.



