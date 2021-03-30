Three Persons Killed In Delta Robbery Attack 

Robbers on Tuesday attacked a bank at Issele-Uku community in Aniocha South local government area of Delta State.

Channels Television correspondent gathered that the gunmen attacked the commercial bank earlier in the day shooting sporadically before breaking into the facility.

An eyewitness says the gunmen also attacked a nearby police station where three persons were shot dead.

As of the time of filing this report, the Delta State police command was yet to comment on the incident.