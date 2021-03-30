Advertisement

Wike Sacks Commissioner For Environment

Channels Television  
Updated March 30, 2021
A file photo of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sacked the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Igbiks Tamuno.

This is according to a statement signed by the governor’s special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Withdraw Soldiers From Politicians, Wike Tells Chief Of Army Staff

The statement says Governor Wike has “directed the sacked Commissioner to submit all Government Documents and Property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment”.

No reason was given for the commissioner’s sack.



More on Local

Medical Trip: Buhari Arrives In London

Court Fixes April 16 For Judgment On Extension Of IGP’s Tenure

In Pictures: Buhari’s Medical Trip To London

FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays To Celebrate Easter

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV