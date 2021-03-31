Trial Of Embattled IMN Leader, El-Zakzaky Resumes Today

The trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat resumes today at a Kaduna state high court sitting in the state capital.

Elzakzaky and his wife are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.

On Sept. 29, 2020, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The case was adjourned on March 8, 2021, by the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada after the prosecuting counsel, Chris Umar presented 14 witnesses who testified against the IMN leader.

Among the witnesses include two Army officers, a retired Director of State Security Service, police officers and a medical doctor who testified before the court.

Before adjourning the case during the last sitting on March 8, the court also admitted several items in evidence including video recordings, Dane guns, and SIMCARDS.

At the resumed trial today, the prosecution counsel is expected to present one additional witness before the court after which he will close his case while the counsel to Sheikh Elzakzaky will open his defence.

Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat have been in detention since their arrest in December 2015 following a bloody clash between IMN members and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.