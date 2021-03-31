Eight Killed, Four Injured In Fresh Kaduna Attack

At least eight people have been killed and four others injured by bandits in separate attacks in Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday via a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said armed bandits shot at the vehicle at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area, which forced the vehicle to somersault, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured.

In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu village in Kajuru LGA, and killed one person.

Furthermore, armed bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village of Fatika district in Giwa Local Government Area, and shot one Alhaji Sule, a businessman in the area to death, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

Kaduna has been experiencing series of attacks by gunmen suspected to be bandits recently.

Just yesterday, bandits numbering about ten were intercepted at Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road where they were attempting to kidnap travellers.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Jalige told Channels TV that bandits were arrested by the police during their attempt to kidnap five occupants of a Volkswagen Golf vehicle heading towards Birnin Gwari from Kaduna.

Jalige said on receiving the report, the patrol team attached to Buruku Division immediately swung into action, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, and successfully repelled the bandits who scampered into the forest with various degrees of bullet wounds and rescued all the occupants of the vehicle safely.

Also on Tuesday, gunmen abducted a Catholic priest in Kaduna State, with the Archbishop of the Archdiocese, Matthew Ndagoso, asking the security agencies to urgently facilitate the immediate rescue of the kidnapped Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Anthony Dawa.

The gunmen invaded Saint Pius catholic church at Kushe Makaranta, in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state and abducted the priest.

They also took away the wife and son of the Catechist of the parish and one other person during the operation.

The incident comes barely four days after eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God were abducted by bandits in the Kachia local government of the state.