Ex-Speaker Dimeji Bankole Registers As APC Member In Ogun

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole has formalised his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he registered in Ogun State.

Bankole accompanied by a crowd of supporters registered at his ward 10 Iporo Sodeke, in Abeokuta, Abeokuta South Local Government of Ogun State.

The former Speaker who was led by the representatives of the national and state officials of APC, Bankole, participated in the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise of the party at his ward in the state capital.

Bankole told his supporters and party officials that the registration marks his official defection to the ruling party.

“Today is not for a long speech. The only thing I will say is that I have now joined APC. What is left is to continue praying on the step we have taken. It will be well by God’s grace,” he said.

The former Speaker who was the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2019 election joined the ruling party at a meeting with National Caretaker Chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

Buni, last week Monday presented Bankole alongside another defector and a former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.