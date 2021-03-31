Killers Of Benue Catholic Priest Will Be Arrested, Ortom Assures

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assured that the killers of a Catholic priest in the state, Ferdinand Ngugban will be arrested.

Ortom in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Tuesday condemned the killing of Ngugban, who until his death was in charge of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Aye-Twar village of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

He reassured the people of “Katsina-Ala and Sankera in general that the State Government will not relent until those responsible for the killing and other attacks in that part of the state are brought to justice.”

The governor, while wondering why a harmless priest would become the target of armed men, reiterated “the resolve of his administration not to handover the state to criminals.”

He also asked the people of the state to support security operatives with timely and useful information.

While sympathising with the bereaved family, Governor Ortom prayed that God would grant the soul of Reverend Father Ngugban eternal rest.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Tuesday killed a priest and three other parishioners in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

According to locals, the gunmen stormed the village called Agu Centre in Mbatyula/Mberev council in the state around 7:00 am when the church was closing for morning mass.