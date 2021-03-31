Medical Tourism: APC Govt Says One Thing And Does Another – Abaribe

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to the United Kingdom suggests that the APC government does not stay true to its words.

Senator Abaribe stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Abaribe who noted that Buhari’s medical trip did not contravene the law, however, stated that the exercise breached a moral contract, one that was set by the president himself.

“I don’t think he has done anything wrong in the eyes of the law, he has a right to seek or take care of himself medically; I think morally is where he has done everything wrong.

“This was a president that told us he will never go on any medical check-up or trip abroad and actually condemned the huge amount of money spent on medical movement outside before he was elected in 2015 and shortly after he lived more abroad than in Nigeria.

“So when the COVID business started, we were assured that medical facilities in Nigeria will be upgraded and that there will be no need for so much of our monies being spent abroad.

“We are just surprised that nothing has changed he is still depending on foreign facilities than in Nigeria,” the lawmaker remarked.

The Senator further asserted that Nigerians would have expected that the State House clinic will have the minimum to be able to do medical checks for the president, adding that only if he needed treatment would it become necessary for the president to fly abroad.

Speaking on the security challenges within the country, the former deputy governor of Abia state slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the current situation.

Regarding Buhari’s latest order to the Service Chiefs asking them to identify leaders of bandits, kidnappers, Abaribe lamented that the president has not handled the challenges with a firm hand.

The statesman insisted that “nobody takes Buhari seriously, not even the service chiefs”.

“Why would we take him (President Muhammadu Buhari) seriously? Just the day after he had said we would no longer accept all these kidnappings, this would be the last, they kidnapped the last day,” he said.

“And those people are still there; those innocent Nigerians are still in captivity up till now. He always makes a statement. Every time these things happen, nothing happens. So it is obvious nobody takes him seriously with that. Even the military chiefs, I don’t think they bother themselves.

“This is about the umpteenth time that we are hearing the President giving a marching order. Throughout the Buratai time as the Chief of Army Staff, he was always giving marching orders so he has given just another one,” Abaribe insisted.