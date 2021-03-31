Three Killed As Gunmen Storm Soludo’s Rally

Gunmen on Wednesday stormed a rally organised by ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo and gunned down three of his security aides.

The bandits opened fire at the Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

When contacted, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sunday Kuryas, confirmed the bloody attack on Professor Charles Soludo, a frontline aspirant in the November 6th governorship election in the state.

He explained that the details are still sketchy but reports from his men in the area said some gunmen stormed Isuofia Townhall where Professor Soludo was having a meeting with the youths of the community.

In the ensuing bloody confrontation, the police boss explained that three policemen were gunned down while the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was taken away by the gunmen.

The police commissioner also assured residents of the state that every detail about the incident will be made public as they unfold.