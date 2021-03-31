Two Artisans Convicted In Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office has secured the conviction of one Ibidapo Temitope Emmanuel before Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence.

The 27-year-old fashion designer was arrested with a syndicate of internet fraudsters after the Commission received intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud, through which they obtained monies from unsuspecting foreigners.

The defendant, following a plea bargain with the Commission, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

Prosecution counsel, Mabas Mabur prayed the Court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Taiwo convicted and sentenced him to three months of community service with effect from March 31, 2021.

The Court also ordered the convict to restitute to his victim the sum of $400USD (Four Hundred United States Dollars) and forfeit an iPhone 6 and one Itel mobile phones to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Similarly, Justice Sherifat Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, convicted and sentenced one Lamidi Ademola Qudus to one-month community service for an offence bordering on obtaining money under false pretence.

The offence is contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The 22-year-old barber was arrested on January 20, 2021, for alleged internet fraud. He was subsequently arraigned on March 16, 2021, and remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Facility, Abolongo pending the hearing of his bail application.

At today’s sitting, the defendant was re-arraigned on a piece of amended information following a plea bargain agreement with the Commission. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge.

In view of his plea, Justice Adeyemi found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to one-month community service with effect from March 31, 2021.

He is also to restitute his victim the sum of $472.92 USD (Four Hundred and Seventy-Two Dollars Ninety-Two Cents) through the EFCC.

He was equally ordered to forfeit one iPhone X and one Itel mobile phones to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The defendant posing as Sharon Toliver, a Caucasian, allegedly obtained the sum of $472.92 USD (Four Hundred and Seventy-Two United States Dollars, Ninety-Two Cents) through gift cards from one Charlie Anderson with whom he had supposedly fallen in love and was ready to tie the knot.