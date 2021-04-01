Akeredolu Commences 15-Day Working Vacation

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has commenced a 15-day working vacation, as the first instalment of his 2021 Annual Leave.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, the leave would begin from April 1 to 23.

The governor announced his decision to embark on leave via a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun.

“While Governor Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor,” the statement partly read.

Governor Akeredolu is expected to resume his official duties on April 26.