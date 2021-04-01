Champions League: Sergio Ramos To Miss Liverpool Games 

Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool following a calf muscle injury.

The Spaniard, 35, picked up the injury while on international assignment and took to his Instagram account to express sadness over the development.

“If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy that you transmit to me on the pitch,” he wrote on Thursday.

“I can’t do anything but speak frankly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul.”

The Real captain explained that he had noticed a problem during training following his country’s win against Kosovo with scans on Thursday confirming the injury.

Liverpool will be away in the first leg of the encounter with the return fixture taking place in Anfield.

Ramos’ injury would come as a disappointment to many football fans across the globe who had waited to see him pitted against Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward suffered a shoulder injury in a challenge from Ramos in the 2018 final of the competition which took place in Kyiv.

Zinedine Zidane’s men were to later win the match 3-1. Salah, has, however, said there has no ill-feeling towards the Spaniard, laying speculations about a brewing clash between the duo.