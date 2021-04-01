Advertisement

COVID-19: German President Steinmeier Receives AstraZeneca Vaccine

Channels Television  
Updated April 1, 2021
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks in front of nominees for the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany (Bundesverdienstkreuz) for their services during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic,

 

 

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, his office announced, just two days after authorities recommended the use of the controversial jab only for people aged 60 and over.

“I trust the vaccines authorised in Germany,” Steinmeier, 65, said in the statement. “Vaccinating is the decisive step on the path out of the pandemic. Use the opportunities available. Join in!”

