Electoral Fraud: Judge’s Absence Stalls Hearing Of Professor Uduk’s Case

Channels Television  
Updated April 1, 2021
File photo of Professor Ignatius Uduk

 

The proceeding in a case of electoral fraud against Professor Ignatius Uduk of the University of Uyo suffered a major setback on Thursday as a result of the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Archibong Archibong.

Professor Uduk was a Collation/Returning Officer in charge of Essien Udim State Constituency in the State Constituency election of March 21, 2019.

He has been standing trial on a three-count bordering on electoral fraud and perjury brought against him by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State.

The case which was last heard on January 19, 2021, was adjourned to April 1, 2021, but the case could not hold because of the absence of the trial judge.

No official reason was given for his absence but the case was adjourned to April 19, 2021, for hearing.

Professor Uduk is the second professor arraigned by INEC, Akwa Ibom State for alleged Electoral fraud in the 2019 general elections.

Last week, Professor Peter Ogban was sentenced to three years imprisonment in a two-count of manipulation and falsification of election results.

Ogban was the returning officer in the Senatorial Election held in Akwa Ibom north-west in 2019 and the case was instituted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State against him.



