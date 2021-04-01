INEC Chairman Takes First Jab Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday received his first jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, joining hundreds of Nigerians who have been vaccinated against the disease.

Photos of the vaccination were shared by the electoral body on its official Twitter handle.

“Hon. Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu receives first jab of COVID-19 Vaccine,” the commission said.

Hon.Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu receives first jab of COVID-19 Vaccine. pic.twitter.com/tEvZhl7UJC — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) April 1, 2021

Also, INEC’s National Commissioner and IVEC Chairman, Festus Okoye Esq, got his first dose of the COVID-19 jab.

“National Commissioner and IVEC Chairman, Festus Okoye Esq receives first jab of COVID-19 Vaccine,” read another tweet.

National Commissioner and IVEC Chairman, Festus Okoye Esq receives first jab of COVID-19 Vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Wj7cN1arvu — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) April 1, 2021

On Tuesday, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said 638,291 eligible people have taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

In its latest update, the NPHCDA said more people have continued to receive the vaccine jabs across all states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), except in Kogi State where authorities have yet to commence vaccination.

The latest figure indicates that 124,665 more eligible people took the vaccine jabs in the last two days, following the 513,626 total figure that was reported on Sunday.

It also shows an increase of 6.2 per cent of the proportion vaccinated, compared with the 25.5 per cent earlier reported.

A further breakdown of the figure reveals that Lagos has the highest number of eligible people who have taken the vaccine jabs with a total of 122,714.

The south-west state, which is described as the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, maintains its status as the only state to have surpassed the 100,000 mark.