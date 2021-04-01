Insecurity: Senate President Urges Nigerians To Support FG

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has called on Nigerians to continue to support the Federal Government in its efforts to tackle insecurity and provide an enabling environment for the country’s economic growth.

He gave the charge on Thursday in his Easter message to Nigerians, assuring that the National Assembly will continue to work for the people in achieving peace in the country.

“Let us also continue to support the Government in its efforts to provide security and an enabling environment for economic growth and prosperity,” he said in a statement tweeted on the Senate President’s official handle.

“The National Assembly will continue to work for the Nigerian people in this regard and in their legitimate pursuit of peace, happiness and prosperity in their beloved country.”

According to him, the ninth National Assembly will always work to support the policies of the government.

“Our various Committees are currently working on the various proposals for amendment of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Reforms Act to mention just a few as well as the Petroleum Industry Bill,” Lawan noted.

While saying that Easter is a time to show love, he reiterated that nation-building requires sacrifice.

“Building a great nation requires sacrifice, endurance and hope. This is especially true in our own case where diversity in tongues and faiths make the task complex,” he added.

“But with abiding hope in our manifest destiny of greatness, I believe we shall overcome the challenges and build the Nigeria of our dream.”

He also told Nigerians to “to use the occasion to preach religious tolerance, love for our neighbours and commit to our civic responsibilities” even as he urged them to abide by the COVID-19 protocols as they mark the event.