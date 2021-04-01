One Killed As Gunmen Attack Former Minister’s Residence In Plateau

One security man was shot dead during an attack on the residence of former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango, in Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In the attack which was carried out on Wednesday night, the former minister who is also the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State was at home with his family when the incident occurred.

READ ALSO: Police Launch Radio Station To Boost Relationship With Citizens

During the attack, two security details attached with the former minister alongside a boy in the house were shot in which one of the security men died while the other two are receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau State, Gabriel Uba confirmed the incident to Channels Television, stating that the Commissioner of Police and his team had visited the scene of the incident while a team of detectives and intelligence officers have commenced investigations and manhunt for the criminals.

The police spokesperson added that the former minister and members of the family are unhurt in the attack.