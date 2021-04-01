Police Launch Radio Station To Boost Relationship With Citizens

The police have launched a radio station with the aim to “bring the Force closer to the people and bolster its partnership and good working relationship with them”.

Mr Mohammed Adamu, who is the Inspector General of Police, commissioned the new Nigeria Police Radio – 99.1FM, Abuja on Wednesday in the nation’s capital.

In his keynote address, he noted that the radio station would provide community-based radio broadcast services and serve as a veritable avenue for the police to engage, enlighten and inform the public on policing activities and other security-related matters.

The IGP explained that the radio station would air programmes targeted at involving the citizens in the security of their localities, especially on ways to spot and report crimes and other necessary steps to take in the event of a crime or security emergency.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the commitment of the Federal Government to the security and safety of Nigerians, as well as the support for the police in the enhancement of its operational capacity.

According to Adamu, the radio station is a product of the gesture of the government and within the vision of the community policing initiative of the Force which emphasises smooth information flow towards strengthening the bond between the citizens and the police.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, commended the police for the innovative and security-enabling initiative.

He assured the police chief that his ministry would continue to partner with the Force to make useful and security-related information readily available to Nigerians.

Also in attendance at the commissioning were members of the Force Management Team, the President’s media assistant, Garba Shehu, members of the diplomatic community, as well as some senior officers of the military and law enforcement agencies, among others.