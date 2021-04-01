Two Students Die In Ogun Road Accident

Two students of the same parents were crushed to death in an accident involving a Bajaj motorcycle and a Man diesel truck along the Sagamu – Ikorodu road in Ogun State

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

He explained that the incident which involved a Man diesel truck marked SHR 35 XA and a Bajaj motorcycle marked LSD 638 QB happened around 7:57 am and was caused by reckless driving and impatience on the part of the motorcycle rider.

“There were four students on the motorcycle when the incident happened, three students of Idagba Community High School, Sotubo and Wesley primary school, Ogijo, with one them riding the motorcycle conveying him and the others to school,” he said.

“In an attempt by the motorcyclist to find its way in between two trailers, the motorcycle fell on its side and the rear tyre of one of the trailers ran over them.”

Akinbiyi explained that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu while the injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he however appealed to commercial motorcyclists to always exercise patience, caution and avoid reckless and dangerous riding.