Easter: IGP Orders AIGs, CPs To Ensure Tight Security Of Public Spaces

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), State Commissioners of Police (CPs) to ensure there is tight security of all public places and critical assets.

This is in line with the IGP’s resolve to ensure Nigerians are safe during the Easter celebrations.

In a series of tweet on the police handle, “All State Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been ordered to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel – both covert and overt operatives, and other operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective areas of responsibilities (AoRs).

“They are also to ensure confidence-boosting, proactive and high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, banks, and other financial institutions while taking adequate measures to provide a peaceful,crime-free, and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive”.

IGP Adamu in addition directed the Commissioner of Police and their supervising AIGs to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

He said they must be professional and courteous to law abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminals. To this effect, the IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways to ensure respect for the rights of citizens and operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force.

While felicitating with Nigerians, and the Christian community in particular, on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP commended the citizenry for their support and calls on them to continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.

He assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police will continue to do all within its powers to provide safety and security to the teeming Nigerian population, while once again wishing them happy Easter celebrations.