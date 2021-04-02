Insecurity: National Peace Council To Meet With Traditional Rulers, Others

The National Peace Council will on April 7 meet with stakeholders in the Nigerian project, including traditional rulers, nonprofits, and civil society organisations.

The meeting is a “first step” towards finding a solution to the current state of insecurity across the country, Chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, said in a letter of invitation extended to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Channels Media Group, Mr. John Momoh.

It is scheduled to hold in Lagos.

“The escalating spate of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, regional agitations, killings of innocent citizens and other forms of violence have continued to cause deep concern to well-meaning citizens at home and abroad,” Abdusalami’s letter read.

“The NPC has been receiving requests from well-meaning Nigerians at home and abroad urging the NPC to intervene by raising its voice.

“In response, the NPC has decided as a first step to organise a meeting with the Stakeholders, Traditional Rulers, NGOs and CSOs.

“The purpose is for us to listen to one another and seek how we can chart a way forward.”

The NPC is a nonprofit founded in 2014 as a response to “emerging threats occasioned by the 2015 general elections,” according to a page on its website.

Its members include the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, and billionaire industrialist, Aliko Dangote, among other eminent Nigerians.

Last week, General Abdusalami had met with President Muhammadu Buhari in a closed-door session at the State House in Abuja

Although no formal statement was made immediately after the meeting, its agenda may not be unconnected to the general state of insecurity across the country.