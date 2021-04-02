PDP Fixes April 10 For Zonal Congresses

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed April 10 for the commencement of zonal congresses in the South West, North West and North Central regions.

PDP announced this in a letter jointly signed by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus and Secretary, Senator Umar Tsauri and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the main opposition party, the South West exercise will hold in Ibadan, noting that the North West congress will hold in Kaduna with that of the North Central taking place in Makurdi.

“Please refer to our earlier letter with ref No.PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.IM/21-015, in which we informed the Commission (INEC) of the postponement of our planned zonal congresses in North West, South West and North Central,” the letter partly read.

“We now wish to inform the commission of new dates for the North West, south-west and Northcentral zones.

“Please note that all our party’s activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on COVID-19 as they concern social/physical distancing if people gathering in one place,” the PDP said.