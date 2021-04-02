‘The Game Is Over,’ PDP Faults Extension Of APC Membership Registration Deadline

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for extending the deadline for its membership registration exercise.

In a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party asked the ruling party to stop pushing what it described as “fake membership registration exercise” in the public space.

It alleged that the move by the APC to declare another extension of the membership registration has confirmed that the entire exercise was “a mere sitting room manipulation designed to produce a bogus membership figure”.

“Our party has nothing but pity for the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee, which has become overweighed by the burden of producing an inflated membership register, following the rejection of the APC by Nigerians,” the PDP also claimed.

READ ALSO: APC Extends Deadline For Membership Registration Exercise

The Game Is Over

The APC had extended the deadline for its nationwide membership registration/revalidation and update exercise, scheduled to end on March 31, by another three weeks.

According to it, the public is aware of the purported disagreements among APC leaders over the alleged allocation of figures that have led to clashes that trailed the exercise in many states.

“APC ought to know that the game is over, after Nigerians rejected their monetary inducement of N10,000 per registration, even after they offered night registration in some state.

“The PDP counsels the APC leadership to note that further extension of the botched exercise cannot attract the sympathy of Nigerians or give any credence to any fake figure they intend to come out with,” the opposition party alleged.

It, however, advised the APC to listen to the voice of reasons from its leaders such as a former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande.

The PDP said it would expose the purported tricks of the ruling party at the appropriate time, including the alleged roles played by some of its leaders in their attempt to lure Nigerians with a membership register.