Former Delta Acting Governor, Sam Obi, Is Dead

The former Acting Governor of Delta State, Sam Obi is dead.

He was reported to have died in the early hours of Saturday.

The circumstance surrounding his death is not known at press time, but a dependable source confirmed that his body has been deposited in a morgue in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Obi before his death represented the Ika North East State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly for three terms (2003-2015), and was later elected as the speaker of the house.

He later became Acting Governor in 2010 after the court nullified the 2007 election of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and ordered a re-run.

