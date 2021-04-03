Odumakin Died Of COVID-19 Complications, Afẹ́nifẹ́re Confirms

Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afẹ́nifẹ́re has confirmed that its former spokesman Yinka Odumakin passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Mr. Odumakin’s death was announced early Saturday prompting tributes from President Muhammadu Buhari, other top government officials and eminent Nigerians.

“It is with extreme sadness and sorrow that The Afẹ́nifẹ́re regret to announce the passing away of our Publicity Secretary Mr Yinka Odumakin which occurred on the 3rd day of April, 2021,” a statement from Afẹ́nifẹ́re, signed by its General Secretary, Mr Sola Ebiseni, said.

“The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.”

The statement lauded Mr Odumakin’s character and praised him for his selfless service to the Yoruba body.

“Our organisation which is 70 years old this very month has had the services of our Dear Publicity Secretary for 17 years, uninterrupted, Unbroken,” it said.

“He served The Afẹ́nifẹ́re with all his might, power, intellect and soul. Steadfast, Forthright unalloyed!

“Mr Yinka Odumakin was a heart of loyalty personified. We will miss him. The Yorùbá that the Afẹ́nifẹ́re serve, will miss him. The nation Nigeria at these times needs him and will miss his invaluable services at these most difficult times of our debilitating challenges.

“On behalf of our Leader and Leader of The Yorùbá, the Afẹ́nifẹ́re extend our condolences to his immediate family We admit, endurance is an elusive virtue at these difficult times, but we counsel the family to embrace Fortitude at these trying times.”