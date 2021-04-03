‘Odumakin Was A Person Of Conviction’: Buhari, Osinbajo Mourn Late Afenifere Spokesman

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have mourned the demise of Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin.

In a series of tweets using @NGRPresident official handle, the Presidency said President Buhari condoled with the family, friends, and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, describing him as a man of conviction.

“Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011 when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct.

“The President recalls Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

“President Buhari prays God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him,” the statement read in part.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his reaction signed by his spokesperson Laolu Akande said he is shocked at the sad news of the death of Odumakin.

He commiserated with his wife, family, and associates.

He prayed that the Lord will comfort the family, and bless his memory always.

Odumakin according to his wife, Joe Okei-Odumakin just survived from COVID-19 and had tested negative to the virus, before developing respiratory complications which eventually led to his death on Saturday morning.