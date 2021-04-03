Police Rescue 15 Kidnap Victims In Chikun, Kaduna

The police in Kaduna State have rescued 15 kidnap victims in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that the rescue operations were successfully carried out in different locations in Chikun.

Among the victims are three women who were kidnapped from a neighbouring state on November 18, 2020, and were later moved by their abductors to Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He explained that the three women were rescued by police operatives on Thursday at Rijiya Uku general area in Chikun Local Government Area after they engaged the bandits in a gun battle, thereby forcing them to abandon their captives.

In another operation, the Police rescued 12 persons who had been similarly abducted following an attack by armed bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

The operatives on a routine patrol found the 12 persons inside a forest at Buruku and eventually rescued them while the criminals escaped.