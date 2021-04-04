Easter: All Will Be Well With Our Country, Osinbajo Tells Nigerians

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has encouraged Nigerians to have great hope that things will get better for the country, amid the insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria.

He gave the words of encouragement during a brief chat with journalists after he attended the Easter Sunday service held at the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“All will be well in Jesus’ name,” the vice president was quoted as saying a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, as Christians all over the world celebrate the Easter season.

He added, “I just want to thank God for our nation and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy.”

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration, Professor Osinbajo believes the message of Easter is a message of the special and exceeding love and grace of God.

“God’s plan for humanity was that Christ will die and will resurrect. The resurrection is evidence of the fact that those who believe would be saved eternally and would live eternal joy and peace with the Almighty, and that promise is open to every single person.

“Whoever you are, that promise is open to you. That is, if you subscribe to that plan; if you accept that Christ died for you and rose again and that the plan is fulfilled in the resurrection,” said the vice president.

According to him, the Easter season is one of great joy because Christians celebrate the evidence of the plan of God who has given humanity a receipt of salvation in some way.