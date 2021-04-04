Bandits Attacking Kaduna Because We Refused To Give Them Money – El-Rufai

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has insisted that the state government has no money to pay bandits amid the renewed attacks by armed groups in the state.

He stated that the recent bandits’ attacks on communities in the state were a result of the government’s decision that it would not negotiate with them.

“We have a feeling that the renewed attacks in Kaduna are not unconnected to the position that we have taken as a government that we will not negotiate with criminals,” said the governor who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He added, “We will not give them any money and they will not make any profit from Kaduna; anyone that comes to Kaduna will not get a penny from the state government, except he will get a bullet instead.”

Bandits and kidnappers are targetting Kaduna State because we refused to give them money and negotiate with them, says Governor Nasir El-Rufai. #SundayPolitics#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/JtcoJE2Ypk — Channels Television (@channelstv) April 4, 2021

According to Governor El-Rufai, the security challenges being witnessed in the north-west region of the country have been existing for some years and gradually evolving and getting worse with time.

He was confident that while the state government does not have any reason to change his position, the military would wipe out the bandits from the region.

The governor stressed that the government would continue to protect the people of the state and their properties, no matter the antics of the armed men.

He insisted that the government would not be intimidated by the activities of the bandits and would continue to be encouraged by the success recorded by the military in the course of its operations.

“The bandits and their leaders decided to collectively target Kaduna State because of the position we have taken that we will not negotiate with them, that we will not give them a penny of taxpayers’ money and whoever comes to Kaduna for banditry or kidnapping will most likely end up dead,” said Governor El-Rufai.

Although he stated that they were making efforts to rescue the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, the governor declined to reveal the strategy of the government.