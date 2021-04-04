Buhari Sued Over ‘Missing ₦3.8bn Health Fund’

President Muhammadu Buhari has been sued over “his failure to probe allegations that ₦3,836,685,213.13 of public funds meant for the Federal Ministry of Health, teaching hospitals, medical centres, and National Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are missing, mismanaged, diverted or stolen, as documented in the recently released 2018 audited report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), via a statement issued on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said it has filed a lawsuit against President Buhari.

The lawsuit is in the heels of the industrial action embarked upon by resident doctors over unpaid salaries, upward review of hazard allowances, and COVID-19 care incentives, which SERAP said has denied millions of poor Nigerians access to medical treatment.

In the suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/433/2021 filed last week at the Federal High Court in Abuja, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus directing and compelling President Buhari to investigate alleged missing N3.8bn health funds, and to promptly investigate the extent and patterns of widespread corruption in the Federal Ministry of Health, teaching hospitals, medical centres and NAFDAC.”

It argued that “Corruption in the health sector exacerbates inequality in already unequal and unfair political, social, and economic environments, and produces a ‘cash and carry’ health care system based on one’s ability to pay for care or one’s political position.”

The group added, “Transparency and accountability in the management of health funds are essential for promoting access of people living in poverty to physical and mental healthcare, satisfactory health conditions, equality and non-discrimination, development, as well as good governance and the rule of law.

“The failure to investigate the alleged missing health funds, bring suspected perpetrators to justice, and recover any missing public funds has exposed millions of poor Nigerians to serious health risks, amounting to violations of constitutional and international human rights and anti-corruption obligations.”