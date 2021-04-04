Five Suspects Arrested Over Abduction, Murder Of Policemen

The police authorities have arrested five suspects linked to the abduction of the Commissioner for Public Utilities in Anambra State, Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, and the murder of three police officers in the state.

Gunmen had on March 31 stormed a rally organised by ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo and gunned down three of his security aides, including policemen.

They also opened fire at the Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State where they whisked away the commissioner.

But in a statement issued on Sunday, the Anambra State Police Command, announced the arrest of the suspects, noting that efforts were in top gear to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

“The Police Command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remains committed to apprehending the remaining gang members,” a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu partly read.

“Meanwhile, the CP has called for calm and reiterates the Command’s commitment towards ensuring safety and security of Ndi Anambra and residents alike.”

On the rescue of the commissioner, the police spokesman said Ezenwanne was released after “police, Military and Other Security Agencies had mounted intense search and rescue efforts, which had closed in on his abductors.”

While reassuring the residents of Anambra State of their safety, he said Commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today.