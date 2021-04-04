Kaduna Govt Vows To Prosecute Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits On Its Behalf

The Kaduna State Government has vowed to prosecute anyone caught negotiating with bandits or terrorists in the state.

This is according to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made the government’s position known via a statement issued on Sunday.

While noting that the government has not appointed an intermediary to negotiate with bandits on its behalf, the commissioner described it as untrue, media reports suggesting that the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration appointed representatives to dialogue with the criminal elements.

READ ALSO: Tragic Easter As Bandits Kill Five In Kaduna Community

“The position of the Kaduna State Government remains the same: the Government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits. Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly,” the statement partly read.

“Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999, or email [email protected]”