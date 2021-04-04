Wanted ‘Serial Killer Cultist’, Other Suspects Arrested In Lagos

A suspected serial killer cultist declared wanted by the police has been arrested in the Odongunyan area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

Segun Agodo was apprehended by a team of police detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at the Sagamu Road Division at about 10am on Sunday, police authorities in Lagos said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that Segun – a senior member of Eiye Confraternity – had been on the run for a while since he got the wind that he had been declared wanted by the police for his alleged atrocities in Ikorodu.

But the suspect was said to have been sighted in Ikorodu on April 4, while the DPO and his team were on surveillance patrol in the area.

“The suspect, who has been fingered in many murder cases, including the alleged killing of a policeman, in Ikorodu, was arrested in possession of two locally-made revolver pistols, each loaded with seven and 14 rounds of cartridges, one axe, some cutlasses, and assorted charms,” Adejobi said in a statement.

More Suspects Nabbed

Similarly, police detectives arrested one Sola Akinwole while the suspect and his gang members were robbing at a cars/motorcycles shop in the Alakuko area of the state on Friday last week.

The security operatives raced to the scene while responding to a distress call but before their arrival, the suspected armed robbers had shot one of the guards at the shop.

Akinwole was arrested and one locally-made pistol and four cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

Elsewhere, one Jonas Nnubia was arrested by operatives attached to Festac police Division on Saturday for defiling his wife’s niece.

The victim, who was taken to the police station in the company of some officials of the Child Protection Network, Lagos State, alleged that the suspect had defiled her severally and warned her not to disclose his criminal act to anyone, or else she would die.

According to Adejobi, the victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment and necessary medical examination, to assist the police in carrying out a discreet investigation into the matter.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the suspects involved in the cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

He stated that the command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Lagos was rid of criminals, especially cultists who were the major perpetrators of crimes in the state.

The police commissioner also promised to continually partner with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, and other interest groups in fighting gender and domestic-based violence in the state.