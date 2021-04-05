Amotekun Rescue Three Kidnap Victims In Ondo

Officers of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun have arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued three travellers along the Ifira-Akoko/Idoani Road in Ose Local Government Area of the State.

The victims: Adewale Adebisi, male, 52; Ahan Mary, female, 21; and Ladi Bude, female, 23; were said to have been kidnapped by some armed men while travelling with other church members from Benue State to Akure, Ondo State in the early hours of Saturday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers flagged down the vehicle in which the victims were traveling, ordered the occupants out, and took them into a nearby forest.

However, the kidnappers ran out of luck as men of Amotekun corps on getting wind of the incident, stormed the area, in search of the victims in the forest, and succeeded in rescuing the victims.

The Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the rescue of the three victims to newsmen.

He disclosed that his men responded immediately after the distress call and they were able to rescue the victims safely.

Adeleye promised that the corps will continue ensuring the safety of the lives of the people of the State. He equally warned all criminal elements to desist or leave the state.