Financial Autonomy: NBA Asks Judiciary Workers To Reconsider Timing Of Strike

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has appealed to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to reconsider the proposed industrial action by its members scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata, who made the appeal on behalf of the lawyers on Monday, described the decision of the judiciary workers to go on strike as commendable and laudable.

He, however, decried its timing and the devastating consequences it would pose for justice administration in the country.

Olumide, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), decried that the strike was coming on the heels of prolonged lull in judicial activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the enforced lockdowns.

According to him, courts are trying to play catch-up for lost time and it will be catastrophic for the administration of justice for the courts to be shut down again due to the strike by JUSUN.

The senior lawyer also noted the adverse economic consequences of the strike for families and lawyers alike, who earn a living by providing various support services to the court system.

He stated that the NBA has reached out to JUSUN on the prospects of reconsidering the industrial action at this time.

Read the full statement by the NBA president below: