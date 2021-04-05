Itsekiri Council Announces Olu Of Warri’s Demise, Names Successor

The Itsekiri Traditional Council has officially announced the demise of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, who was the Olu of Warri until his death.

Speculations of the monarch’s death had emerged in December but the palace did not confirm at the time.

To make the announcement, the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atseruleghe symbolically broke three earthen pots containing white native chalk on the floor, followed by twenty cannon shots.

Also, 37-year-old Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko was presented as the successor to the throne.

Prince Emiko is a serial entrepreneur, founder of Noble Energy and Corral Curators.

He is also the chairman, Ocean Marine Security and Director, Gulf of Guinea Limited, as well as Vessellink Nigeria Limited.

Plans have commenced for his coronation.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, was represented at the occasion by Oba Akinola Oyetade Aderera, the Olubosin of Ife and Adekunle Adeayo Adeagbo, the Ore of Otun Eketi.