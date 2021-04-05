Nigeria Has Come To Stay As A United, Indivisible Entity – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says despite the challenges facing Nigeria, the country has come to stay as one united entity.

Obaseki said this on Sunday when he received the Torch of Unity for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) at the Government House in Benin City.

“We also want to make a statement that we have not been overcome by this pandemic. Despite the pandemic, we must continue to do the things we need to do to keep life going,” he said when he received the torch from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, represented by the Ministry’s South-South Director of Sports, Peter Nelson.

“For us as a country, we have come to stay as one united, indivisible entity. We have our challenges, but I see this festival as a stepping stone. We would go through this stage and get out stronger and better.”

He added that the festival is important enough to encourage youths and get them to do one of what they know how to do best, which is sports.

“We are hosting, not to make money, but as patriotic Nigerians: We need to do things to heal the land as we have passed through a terrible year,” the governor added.

The governor said that, more than ever before, Nigerians need to come together at this time.

READ ALSO: If Doctors Refuse To Resume, We Will Implement ‘No Work, No Pay’ – Ngige

“This is why our administration decided to hold the 20th NSF in Benin City,” Obaseki stated. “We are happy to receive this torch and promise to keep it alive and pass it on to the state which will host the 21st NSF.”