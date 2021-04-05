Suspected Trafficker Arrested With ₦564m Worth Of Heroin In Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Goodluck Odeh at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a series of tweet on Sunday, the drug agency said the suspect was arrested with 2 kilogramme of heroin, which has a street value of ₦564million concealed in the lining of the false bottom of his suitcase.

The 40-year-old suspect from Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State was arrested at the departure lounge of the airport during an outward clearance of Ethiopian aircraft en route Abuja-Addis Ababa to Italy.

Upon interrogation, Odeh claimed he has been living in Italy since 2015 arriving through Libya.

The suspect noted that he works as a labourer on a farm in Italy with a pay of about 50 Euro a day, adding that he also works as a “flyer distributor” when farming season is over and gets as much as 50 euros a day.

Odeh further claimed he came to Nigeria over two weeks ago to see his family and also used the same opportunity to buy foodstuff to sell on his return to Italy.

According to him, he did not know how the drug found its way into the bag as he bought the suitcase from a second-hand material open market in Lagos not knowing that it contained the drug.

When further asked of the market address, he said he does not know the address.